By: Olowoporoku Muhaimin

Liverpool’s new recruit, Thiago Alcantara is the latest English Premier League player to test positive for coronavirus.

“Thiago Alcantara has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines,” Liverpool disclosed on Twitter.

Thiago recently joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich few weeks ago in a deal that worth £25m. The Spaniard also played his first match for the reds in their 2-0 win against Chelsea days after joining the club.

Following Thiago’s positive test, Liverpool said they would continue to follow, all protocols relating to COVID-19 and Thiago will remain in self-isolation for the required period of time.”

Since the beginning of the season, Liverpool has enjoyed a 100 percent start in the season winning all their 4 opening matches.

Thiago, however, responded to the clubs tweet saying now is the time to heal.

