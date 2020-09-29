By: Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Premier League defending champions have again beaten Arsenal 3-1 at the Anfield Stadium. Monday’s defeat marks the 8th year Arsenal continue to find a win at Liverpool’s home ground.

The London team opened scoring in the match, however, their lead was short-lived. Lacazette scored first for Arsenal in the 23rd minute after he capitalized on a defensive error from Andy Robertson.

Sadio Mane, three minutes after put the reds leveled. Sallah’s shot got parried by Bernd Leno and falls straight to Sadio Mane who taps into the net.

Few minutes before the end of the first half, Liverpool put in another goal from Trent Alexander-Arnold cross. The defender’s cross fell into the legs of Robertson who fires home unmarked.

Arsenal came close to equalizing just before the referee’s whistle in the first half, however, Ainsley Maitland-Niles could not convert David Luiz’s long pass.

Liverpool kept pressing in the second half until the 88th minute when they found the net again from Diogo Jota’s strike. The Portuguese in his debut for the reds got a goal. Alexander-Arnold’s cross is headed away but falls to Jota on the edge of the box. He fires home from the edge of the box to give Liverpool their third.

Liverpool have remained consistent since the begging of the season winning all their opening matches. They began in the same manner last season until they ended up champions with a deficit of 11 points.