By Muhaimin Olowoporoku
Popular talent manager Winston Ola Badmus, popularly called Olamus, is dead.
The deceased managed street sensational rapper, Oladapo Olaitan professionally called Dagrin before his death in 2010.
Reportedly, the talent manager died in his Lagos apartment on Sunday after he slumped.
Kymo Kinging, music producer and friend to the dead talent manager who spoke on the death of Olamus did not give any details about his death.
The music producer only described Olamus as a legend that has made an impact in the music business.
His death has thrown the music industry into a frenzy as artistes are beginning to pay tribute to him.
He would be buried next month according to his family.
Olawale Winston Badmus (Olamus) I am utterly shattered but God really knows best. Rest well my “Elderly Brother”. You impacted so many people in this our industry and all we can say at this point is Thank you and we continue to march on. This one is really going to hurt the streets because this guy right here was responsible for some of the biggest industry names. What a way to go out, still on the job! 🤗 Love you forever bro. Till we meet to depart no more. #Olamus #OlaTheBrain #Dagrin #Kosofo #RIP 💔😭😔
The talent manager recently celebrated his birthday on March 31st. He has worked alongside big acts in the music industry like Seun Kuti, Reekado Banks, among others.
