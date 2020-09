The Kuwaiti royal palace has announced the death of Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah.

He was aged 91.

Al-Sabah was flown to the United States in July to receive medical treatment following a surgery.

He authorized his crown prince to temporarily take over some responsibilities until he recovered.

The 91-year-old emir ruled the small country and OPEC oil producer since 2006 and steered its foreign policy for more than 50 years.