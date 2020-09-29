By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari will present the 2021 budget to the joint session of the National Assembly next week.

Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan disclosed this on Tuesday during plenary.

The senate just resumed from their recess and has immediately swung into action.

The upper chamber had been on recess since July, 2020.

According to Lawan, the president would present his budget next week for quick passage of the appropriation bill into law.

In 2019, the 9th Senate made history for quick passage of the appropriation bill into law without allowing it to drag into 2020.