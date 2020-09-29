Joke Silva, veteran Nollywood actress and ebony black beauty, is 59 today.

In special pose posted on Instagram to mark her birthday, the “eloquent mama” was beaming in her contagious smiles.

She looks so adorable and belies her new age.

“59 and grateful for.Family and Friends…for what lies ahead…most of all….for the steadfast love of the Lord,” The award-winning actress who is married to fellow veteran actor, Olu Jacobs, wrote on Instagram.

Joke Silva, a graduate of the University of Lagos and the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in London, began her career in film in the early 1990s.

She had her major role in 1998, starring opposite Colin Firth and Nia Long in the British-Canadian film The Secret Laughter of Women.

In 2006, she won “Best Actress in a Leading Role” at the 2nd Africa Movie Academy Awards for her performance in Women’s Cot, and “Best Actress in a Supporting Role” at the 4th Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2008 for her performance as a grandmother in White Waters.

Silva is the Director of Studies at the Lufodo Group, a media corporation that consists of film production, distribution assets and the Lufodo Academy of Performing Arts.

She is also the pioneer managing director of Malete Film Village, in association with the Kwara State University.

On 29 September 2014, Silva received recognition as a Member of the Order of the Federal Republic, one of Nigeria’s National Honours, at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

However, Nollywood stars have showered love on the highly-respected actress to celebrate her day.

See some of the messages below

Lami Phillips-Gbadamosi: Happy Birthday Hero Aunty! Your smile fixes the hearts of many. You carry light with you and gracefully own every room you walk into! Hope you feel loved today and always Aunty

Ireti Doyle: Aww Mama!!😍 Happy birthday Ma😘❤️

Lala Akindoju: See dis sweet gal naaaaa. Such a cutie at 59 😍😍😍😍

Aduni Ade: Happy Birthday ma’am 💖

Madam Saje: Happy birthday ma

Iyabo Ojo: Happy birthday mama 😍🤩😘😘😘🤩