The Federal Secretariat in Abuja will be evacuated by 2pm tomorrow.

The measure is part of the enhanced security measures by the Federal Government for Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary parade on Thursday, 1 October at the Eagle Square.

According to Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, “from midnight on Wednesday, 30 Sept. 2020, all routes leading to the Eagle Square will be blocked.

‘Consequently, Shehu Shagari Way, Ahmadu Bello Way, outward and

inward-bound Airport Roads and adjoining roads will be blocked to

traffic.

“Also, the Federal Secretariat Complex will be evacuated by 2.00pm on

Wednesday, 30 Sept. 2020, which means all workers within the precinct

of the Eagle Square are expected to vacate their offices from that

time”, Mohammed said..