It’s a celebration all the way for the reality TV star, entrepreneur, and Nigerian media personality Mercy Eke, as she turns 27 today, September 29th, 2020.

The beautiful actress and video vixen, emerged winner of the 4th season of Big Brother Naija in October 2019, becoming the first woman to win the game.

Mercy attended Egbu Girls Secondary School in Owerri and in 2014, she graduated from Imo State University.

Eke was a vixen on Davido and Ichaba’s single “Baby Mama” and Airboy’s song “Nawo Nawo”.

She auditioned for Big Brother Naija four times before becoming a contestant.

Here’s what the Imo State superstar had to say to mark her big day:

“She remembered who she was and the game changed.”👸

Watch the queen conquer👑

Welcome to 27🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉

Chapter 27👑🥳

“birthday girl” 🥳🌸”

Her boyfriend Ike Onyeama, also wrote a lovely message to his sweetheart, telling her how honored he is to be in her life. He also shared pictures and mentioned that Mercy is the love of his life.

“Hey birthday girl 🎁, you are the most gorgeous girl I have ever met with the sweetest soul😇. The best sight in the world is to look at you smile. From the day you walked into my life, you’re all I think about. Your my peace and I can’t believe you’re mine.

But even more than that, you are such an amazing, sexy woman. I thank God every day for US. I’m honored to be your boyfriend and I wouldn’t want this any other way. You’re the love of my Life💯❤️

I hope what I’ve got planned for your Birthday brings many smiles on your face that last a lifetime!

Happy Birthday, Banana. 😘

@official_mercyeke”

See some comments on her post…

iam_ikeonyema

Happy birthday boo

alex_unusual

Whaaaaaaaattttt ????? Mercy 😭, be calming down 😭

aireyys

Lambo no carry last 😅

tokemakinwa

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

iniedo

🔥🔥

callme_frodd

Lambo Ogini ☺️Happy Birthday Onyem

swankyjerry

WE MOVE 🔥🔥🔥🔥

adinmasomadina

Real Life Barbie

annieidibia1

😍😍😍😍

destinyetikoofficial

Mad oo😍😍😍

stephaniecoker

Mercy 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍

nina_ivy_

❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥