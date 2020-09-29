Radio personality, talk show host, and presenter Tolu Oniru, popularly known as Toolz, cannot get over her two lovely boys Chairman and General.

Toolz, best known for hosting The Midday Show on The Beat 99.9 FM. welcomed her second son The GENERAL aka Oluwafikayomi Eli Ikponmwosa in August this year.

Captioning her post she said “Apparently yesterday was National Son’s day, and even though they gave me a bit more belly, thinner edges and bigger feet, I really couldn’t imagine life without my sons – #HappyNationalSonsDay to my babies ❤❤

Which pregnancy ‘side-effects’ did you or are you still battling?

#MamaOfKings #LittleHumansBants”

Toolz was born on 6 July, 1982 in London, to the famous Oniru Royal family of Lagos State. She has a degree in Business and Mass communication from London Metropolitan University.

She married Captain Tunde Demuren in 2016.