As Nigeria get set to commemorate her 60th independence , a Non-Governmental Organisation, NGO, the 60 Plus Advocacy Initiative, established to promote the interests of the elderly in Nigeria wants government at all levels to do more to make the aged more comfortable.

In an interview with newsmen In Lagos, shortly after meeting with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu behind closed doors, the Chairman of 60 Plus Advocacy Initiative Governing Council, Mr Adeyinka Obalade said the group had consulted far and near and discovered that the aged are not accorded their due respect in the society, a situation which he said the Advocacy group is set to remedy

“The elders have their needs, many in this country are not respecting elders, some of them are abhsed, in developed countries once you are above sixty, there are some things that they give to them free of charge and we believe that somebody would need to take it up at different levels of government, we are purely an advocacy group and we are the voice of the elders” he said

Mr Obalade commended the Lagos State Government for its pension reform initiative which he said has removed the hardship pensioners in the State used to face in the past.

While giving the State government a pass mark in the care of the elderly, and the promise to do more given by Governor Sanwo-Olu during the meeting,

Mr Obalade noted that the State needs to set up more relaxation centres, cheaper transportation and easier access to healthcare facilities for the aged.

He stated that members of the 60plus Advocacy Initiative include prominent retired citizens from across the Federation.