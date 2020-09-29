By: Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Burna Boy has turned down an invitation by convener of the RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore, to join the march planned for 1 October.

In inviting Burna Boy, Sowore said Burna Boy is usually compared to legendary musician and revolutionary, Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

He also said even the foreign media celebrate and compare him to Fela, but he is yet to lead any protest.

Hello @burnaboy, everywhere I turn people describe you as a revolutionary musician, the foreign media even celebrate you compare you to Fela Kuti, but I am yet to see you lead anyone to a police station carrying a coffin for head of state! Join #Oct1stProtest #RevolutionNow pic.twitter.com/LOYfQfRCyc — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) September 29, 2020

Burna Boy, however, flatly rejected the request.

He said everyone was a Fela supporter but now he is dead.

The African Giant also stated that all Nigerian politicians are the same and he trusts none of them including Sowore.

Everybody is a Fela fan and supporter now that he is dead. Humans are so Funny, You politicians are ALL the same (especially in Nigeria) and Frankly I don’t trust none of you.@YeleSowore. — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) September 29, 2020

RevolutionNow protests began last year August.

A few days to the launch, security agents arrested Sowore on 3 August.

He had tweeted a day before that : “All that is needed for a #Revolution is for the oppressed to choose a date they desire for liberty, not subjected to the approval of the oppressor,”