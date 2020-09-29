By Jennifer Okundia

Tolanibaj, former housemate of the just concluded Big Brother Naija Lockdown season 5 show, keeps entertaining her newly acquired fans with sultry photos.

The YouTuber, content creator and reality star was one contestant who didn’t let anyone ride or take advantage of her, while she was in this year’s game.

Fans would remember her for shutting down fellow contestant Ka3na, for trying to patronize her. In a caption for her latest pictures, she said:

“Focus on the possibilities for success, not on the potential for failure.”

Read some comments on her pictures here:

thedorathybachor

They can try, but they can’t do it like TolaniBaj!!! 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼😍❤️

denrele_edun

Effortless Chic! Classy, Svelte, Sophisticated and that HAIRRRR? Gurl, you’re slaying on 50 Shades of Vibes that ain’t been invented yet!

nengiofficial

TBaj! 🔥

diane.russet

🔥🔥🔥

liloaderogba

BAJJJJJJJ ❤️

trikytee

😊👍