Nigerian recording artiste Victoria Adeyele, professionally known as Vee, has released an official statement to thank everyone who supported her while in the Big Brother Lockdown house.

The 23-year-old musician who was born and raised in London and moved to Lagos almost a year ago to begin her music career, took to Instagram to write a message to her ‘Veehive’ fans.

She also thanked ‘Icons,’ fans of 2020 BBNaija winner Laycon, for extending a hand of love to her, since she’s friends with their president.

“First, I just want to say a massive THANK YOU to my VIP’s/Veehive. You guys are beyond amazing! My heart is so full of gratitude and love for each and everyone of you. I didn’t think I’ll make it this far but I did all thanks to God and you all. I am indeed a child of grace and that grace is what took me far. I can’t repay you but know I have nothing but genuine love for everyone.

“ICONS, you all are my family. You already know, it’s all love from this side. You extended your love for Laycon to me and for that I’m forever grateful.

“Thank you all so much for your unwavering support. Just keep watching this space because big things are coming. We Meuve!!

I Love You All. ❤️❤️❤️

#Vee #VeeHive”