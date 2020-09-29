By Adejoke Adeleye

Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has promised to pay all outstanding entitlements of workers in the state.

The governor who commended the State Trade union Congress (TUC) leaders for their civil and mature ways of handling issues made the promise at the swearing-in of new Permanent Secretaries, Principals General and Headteachers General, at the Governor’s office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The newly sworn in permanent secretaries and their assigned offices are Engr (Dr) Lateef Yusuf, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure; Mr Kehinde Onasanya, Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs; Mrs Olusola Osasona, Ministry of Transport; Mr Johnson Odeyemi, Teaching Service Commission; Mr Moses Adebayo, Bureau of Protocols and Ceremonial Services and Mr Dahunsi Ogunleye, Bureau of Service Matters.

Also sworn-in are four Principals-General: Mrs Sekina Ogunwolu (Egba zone); Mrs Rashidat Bolujoko (Ijebu zone); Mr Ganiyu Ramoni (Remo zone) and Mrs Afolake Lokulo-Sodipe (Yewa zone), while Mr Semiu Akinbo (Egba zone) Mrs Sarat Adedeji (Ijebu zone); Mr Emmanuel Kalejaiye (Remo zone) and Mr Julius Babatunde (Yewa zone) are the new Headteachers General.

Abiodun said he regards workers in the State as co-builders, who have contributed their quota to the advancement of the State, they deserve to be well taken care off.

“Our administration will not, and I repeat, deny you of the rewards of your meritorious and hard-work. You have all worked and contributed your quotas to the continued development of our dear State. Personally, as a child of retired Public Servants, I appreciate the import of these entitlements to the welfare, wellness and wellbeing of workers, either, serving and retired.

“I am particularly using this occasion to state the commitment of our administration to off-set all outstanding dues and other entitlements as financial status of the State improves”, the Governor promised.

He noted that his administration that does not renege on its promises, as it was deploying resources towards ensuring a conducive environment for the workers for efficient and effective service delivery, maintaining that workers’ pensions and other entitlements were some of the issues that attracted its attention and immediate intervention.

According to the Governor, “we cleared the backlogs of promotions of over 10,000 personnel in the education industry. We also sent some on overseas training as we are committed to human capital development. I must state that the process to clear the backlogs of the 2018, 2019 and 2020 promotion exercises are at advance level.”