By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Dr. Abdulhakeem Abdullateef, former Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs on Tuesday declared his intention to contest the 2023 governorship election in the state.

He made his intention known at a news conference in Ikeja, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

According to him, the time had come for Lagos residents to experience the best of what Lagos could offer.

Abdullateef said the need for residents across the state to experience what Lagos could become when managed by good manager of human and resources necessitated his intention to lead the state and give Lagosians pride of place in the management of their affairs.

He said he was responding to calls by Lagosians who had been following his trajectory in public offices and found him worthy of leading the state to prosperous and enviable heights.

The former commissioner said that it was time for residents across the state to take up the challenge of participating actively in politics and freely choose their leaders.

He said it was pertinent for residents across the state to break yoke of political apathy and ensure their votes count by supporting his ‘vision for a better experience in Lagos irrespective of political, ethnic or religious affiliations.

Abdullateef stated that the nation was faced with myriads of challenges and that there was need for competent hands in leadership positions to ensure a prosperous states and country was bequeathed to coming generations.

“It is a movement where the masses would come out and say enough is enough, and when that happens, it means the vote will count. The old style of politics would soon expire and it will no longer be business as usual. So, with your support, we will replace incompetency with competent hands

“It is only where votes count that there will be development. The reason we are poor is because our votes do not count. If votes count, our leaders would be responsible, they will automatically be accountable. But in the absence of that, the result is what we are witnessing now, underdevelopment everywhere which is what is leading to political apathy and that is what they want, but we won’t allow that,” he said.