There has been a rise in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the recent Premier League testing round.

Previously, the highest case recorded was six as far back as May. After the new season began, each round of testing has produced either three or four positive tests.

“The Premier League can confirm that between Monday 21 September and Sunday 27 September, 1,595 players and Club staff were tested for COVID-19,” a statement on the league’s official website read.

“Of these, there were ten new positive tests. Players or Club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of ten days.

“The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to Clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing.”

West Ham’s David Moyes, Issa Diop, and Josh Cullen all tested positive and Manchester City midfielder İlkay Gündoğan was also found to have contracted COVID-19 this week.