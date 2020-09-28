“The small respect I had for you is gone,” Mike Ezuruonye stated has he blasted his colleague Kunle Afoloyan on his social media page.

The mild drama started on Sunday after popular filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan shared a message he got from an Instagram user accusing Ezuruonye of scamming women and lying about it.

Afolayan shared a screenshot of the message accusing Ezuruonye and captured it with a Yoruba language asking the accuser how all of that was his business.

But that didn’t sit well with Ezuruonye who wasted no time in bashing Kunle Afolayan.

He noted that Kunle should have called him privately before posting it on social media, adding that what he did was out of hate for the Igbo people.

Read Mike Ezuruonye’s message to Kunle below:

The small respect I had for you is gone, yes I wrote u that in your sick DM.

U touched the wrong guy by posting this on your twitter and Instagram stories…

Guy, U buy wrong Market!!

U now acting like u don’t know impersonators are using Actors/Musicians/politicians /celebs fake profiles and videos to Defraud people world over????

Or haven’t u seen the ones caught in my respect and even jailed for impersonating me by @officialefcc ????.

Why am I surprised, you’ve always HATED IGBOS? Are we going to forget in the Press ur statement years ago saying

“IGBOS are the ones spoiling the movie industry..U don’t like casting them.”

Well this IGBO ain’t like u cos he was born in Lagos and speaks flawless Yoruba. And loves the Yoruba people

U Tribalistic human!!!!!

Guyyyyy I don come meet u for anything for this life???…OMO HOLD YOURSELF O, before we for inside Nollywood go talk your matter outside..Rubbish

Kunle U ARE TOO SMALL to bring me down with this stuuuuuupidddd unethical act…smh

If u were wise, wouldn’t u as a colleague call me , ask questions before posting this Rubbish on your Instagram and Twitter?…

WHO DOES THAT….Obviously u…🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🙄🙄🙄Mtcheww

DUDE,,,if u want a problem,boyyyyyyy BRING IT ON …I’m so freaking READY!!!.

I’ve never called OUT any of my colleagues on social media but NIGGA u messed up this time ..🙄🙄smh

Good Riddance to Bad Rubbish