By Jennifer Okundia

Winner of Big Brother Naija Season 5, Laycon has told his fans that he would never take them for granted.

The budding singer carted home the BBNaija’s star prize of N85 million on Sunday.

Laycon, who was grateful to the fans, was extremely elated.

“Thank you very much to my fans, I love you very much. I appreciate you guys very much, I will never take this for granted,” the 26-year-old said.