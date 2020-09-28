By Jennifer Okundia

Runner-up in Big Brother Naija Season 5 Lockdown, Dorathy Bachor is ever so grateful to her fans who ensured she got to the final.

Dorathy missed out on the N85 million star prize, but she has certainly hit stardom.

In a video she posted on her Instagram page, the busty woman was so elated that she was runner-up.

“Thank you so much to everybody, thank you so much for all who supported me. I am so grateful.

“I am beyond happy, I can’t wait to speak to you guys, I can’t wait to meet you guys, I love you,” she said.

Watch video here: