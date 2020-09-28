By: Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Davido in a video while hanging out with BBNaija winner Laycon made a jocular request for some money.

It was during the wild celebration that followed the declaration of Olamilekan Agbeleshe, popularly called Laycon, as the winner of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

“You gotta send me some money,” Davido told Laycon.

The FEM crooner was among the artists that thrilled housemates and viewers at the grand finale of the BBNaija 2020 lockdown edition.

Alongside Davido, music stars such as Mayorkun, Rema, Fireboy also performed.