It’s been a year, since Big Brother Naija former housemate Natacha Akide, professionally known as Tacha, was disqualified from the show.

Tacha shared a video of herself singing and dancing, in gratitude to God for his abundant grace in her life, although she didn’t get to the finals.

She was disqualified due to her fight with BBN winner Mercy Eke. Read her post below and watch the visuals likewise:

“words fail me! I’m way too emotional and I can’t help it🙏🙏

1year of Divine Grace! 1year of you Lord Turning things around for my Good, 1year of making me whole! 1year of Breaking Boundaries! 1year of Abundant Grace! 1year of Joy Laughter and HAPPINESS🔱 1year of your LOVE and MERCY in my LIFE! 1 year of you Oh Lord, 1year of proving the naysayers wrong! 1year Later oh Lord I Thank you🙏🙏🙏

#AProud89

#madam89

#team89”