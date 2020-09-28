Stella Damasus

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus has publicly urged Nigerian women to join her prayer group in order to survive the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She disclosed this on Monday evening, via her Instagram page.

Damasus stated that the group, which she called ”soldier in lipstick”, is a private group solely for women who want to forge a way forward in their careers through prayers.

According to her, she sought to help women in business, break barriers. Watch the video below

Happy new week to you all. May God bless and keep you and yours in Jesus name. Follow @soldierinredlipstick for women only please. #mondaymood #newweek #StellaDamasus #prayer #career #womeninbusiness #womenscommunity

The 42-year-old actress is the co-founder of I2radio and also hosts two podcast shows, ”Undiluted with Stella Damasus and ”When women praise”.

