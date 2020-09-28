By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus has publicly urged Nigerian women to join her prayer group in order to survive the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She disclosed this on Monday evening, via her Instagram page.

Damasus stated that the group, which she called ”soldier in lipstick”, is a private group solely for women who want to forge a way forward in their careers through prayers.

According to her, she sought to help women in business, break barriers. Watch the video below

The 42-year-old actress is the co-founder of I2radio and also hosts two podcast shows, ”Undiluted with Stella Damasus and ”When women praise”.