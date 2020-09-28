The salary of South Africa’s Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula would be docked for three months over ANC’s September trip to Zimbabwe, President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

This comes after Mapisa-Nqakula gave an ANC delegation including Secretary General Ace Magashule a lift to Zimbabwe on an airforce jet.

The delegation used the opportunity to meet with Zimbabwe’s ruling party Zanu-PF over political issues happening there.

The president said “it was an error of judgment” to use a state aircraft to deliver a political message to another country.

“The President has further sanctioned the Minister by imposing a salary sacrifice on the Minister’s salary for three months, starting from 1 November 2020,” acting president’s spokesman Tyrone Seale said.

The amount would be paid to the Solidarity Fund set up to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ramaphosa has also informed the minister to direct the ANC to repay the costs of the flight to Harare and report to him once that has been completed.