The salary of South Africa’s Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula would be docked for three months over ANC’s September trip to Zimbabwe, President Cyril Ramaphosa said.
This comes after Mapisa-Nqakula gave an ANC delegation including Secretary General Ace Magashule a lift to Zimbabwe on an airforce jet.
The delegation used the opportunity to meet with Zimbabwe’s ruling party Zanu-PF over political issues happening there.
The president said “it was an error of judgment” to use a state aircraft to deliver a political message to another country.
“The President has further sanctioned the Minister by imposing a salary sacrifice on the Minister’s salary for three months, starting from 1 November 2020,” acting president’s spokesman Tyrone Seale said.
The amount would be paid to the Solidarity Fund set up to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ramaphosa has also informed the minister to direct the ANC to repay the costs of the flight to Harare and report to him once that has been completed.
This is not an offence in Nigeria. You can give it to your girlfriend. It is a sign of a strong man in government.