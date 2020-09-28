By Aderemi Bamgbose/Ayodeji Alabi

Ahead of the Oct. 10 governorship election in Ondo State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has drummed support for Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on his re-election bid.

Sanwo-Olu who is also the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council for Ondo State, said that the sterling performance of Akeredolu in the state was evident.

He made the assertion in Okitipupa, Okitipupa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state during the campaign tour of Akeredolu to seek the blessings of traditional rulers of the area ahead of the poll.

The governor also said that the Ikale people were good people as the Ikale indigenes in Lagos state supported Akeredolu governorship bid, and urged them to repeat the same feat for the governor.

“I witnessed all the developments in the state because Akeredolu has been working day and night to ensure things get better; if you don’t believe him, you should believe in his works.

“His sterling performance is not negotiable and deserves re-election; go and tell the people that you have seen a deliverer who will take Ondo state to higher height,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Responding, Akeredolu said that he would not be commending himself for all he had done, but that his works were there to speak for him.

He appealed to Ondo residents to vote for APC en masse, saying that the economy of the state would boom as there were several plans to turn it around.

“We have sealed the agreement to reconnect the southern part to the national grid from the Omotosho power plant and soon the darkness witnessed here will be over.

“The seaport project in Ilaje LGA, exploration of bitumen, rejuvenation of the Okitipupa Palm Oil Company and other plans that will boom the state economy are in the pipeline,” he said.

NAN