Business woman and talented Nollywood star Mercy Aigbe has secured another brand ambassadorial deal with Adelove Shipping company.

The 42 year old star, mother of two and CEO of Magdivas announced the news on Instagram, with photos from the event.

“Another Bag secured! I am so honoured to be part of this Number 1 Nigerian Shipping line @adeloveshipping family as I am taking up a big space on that carpet. Adelove Shipping ships both ways – from USA to Nigeria, and from Nigeria to USA, UK and Canada,⁣” Aigbe wrote.

Aigbe was born in Benin City, Nigeria on January 1st 1978, the second child in a family of five.

She joined the movie industry in 2006.

The actress has featured in many films, including The Screenplay (2017), Little Drops of Happy (2017), 200 Million (2018), Second Acts (2018), Lagos real fake life (2018) among others.

Mercy Aigbe won Best Indigenous Language (Yoruba) (2014), Best Actress in a supporting Role (Yoruba) (2010), City People Entertainment Yoruba Movie Personality of the year (2015) and Fashion Entrepreneur of The Year Awarded by Links and Glitz World Awards (2015).

She’s a Theatre Arts graduate from the University of Lagos in 2001.