By Jennifer Okundia

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo is still in shock, after her goddaughter got her the car she has been dreaming to have: a Range Rover Evoque.

The mother of two got the surprise of her life today, when she got a white Range Rover Evoque from her goddaughter, whose name is Ololade.

Ojo revealed that she just returned from Turkey unhappy, due to the way she was extorted to pay for COVID-19 test at the airport, and then she got home to receive the amazing gift.

“2 weeks ago I prayed for a car on my page, @ololadeabuta_gracias my first god daughter called me and after we gisted for some minutes she asked me the kind of car I wish to buy, I jokingly told her range rover Evoque, next thing she started praying for me that God will provide an Evoque for me, I come say i no get money now oooooo make i jeje buy Vensa she said don’t worry before the end of this month God will bless me with an Evoque, we both laughed over it but I didn’t read any meaning to it, last week Sunday she called me that she will be coming to my house with a client that wants to do interior decor but I told her I wouldn’t be home because I was travelling to Turkey, I didn’t know she had a car gift for me 😭😭😭 Lolade my God will really bless you”

