By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The deadly Coronavirus pandemic has continued to leave trails of mourning and anguish in India, snuffing out 1,039 lives in one day.

The pandemic has pushed total deaths in India to 95,542 since it began, with more still expected to die.

The nation is only next to the United States in terms of Coronavirus infections and deaths and it is feared that it may eventually surpass the US.

The second most populous nation on earth has reached a grim milestone of six million COVID-19 cases and the figures will still climb.

The nation recorded 82,170 new Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. Even the United States never had such figures in one day.

According ITV, India is expected to overtake the USA in the coming weeks, to become the pandemic’s worst-hit country.

In the past seven days, nearly one in every three new infections reported in the world and one in every five reported coronavirus deaths came from the country, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

India’s Health Ministry reports that more than five million people have recovered from COVID-19 in India, while the country’s recovery rate stands at 82%.