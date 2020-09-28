By Jethro Ibileke

As Nigeria marks 60 years of independence, a former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie Oyegun, has said that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari has not been lucky since its inception.

Oyegun stated this on Monday, while speaking with journalists at his Benin City residence.

He lamented the unabated dwindling of resources of the country, even as he said that unemployment, terrorism, insecurity and other negative issues have placed the nation’s growth almost at a standstill.

The former Edo state governor, who expressed sadness over Nigeria’s situation over the years, disclosed that he is not happy that “President Buhari has not been lucky since the inception of his administration.

“There have been issues dragging the country backward. On terrorism for instance, I think there are groups/somebody outside this nation who are actively involved. You can see how people are now moving and playing with AK47.

“This is something that needs urgent and in-depth investigation. I have and will support the realization of state policing, properly integrated into the federal police.

“The idea of saying state governors will misuse it for political reasons is certain but that should not overshadow our general interest and safety as a people.

“Policing has to become local and main responsibilities of our state administrators, it makes perfect sense to start thinking of having it in place which should be used into federal policing.

“We may not have been giving people hope for tomorrow. We pray COVID-19 will be contained for the betterment of our people. My belief is that this economic crisis will be over very soon. I am sad,” he added.