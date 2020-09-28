The president of Paraguayan club Olimpia, one of the most successful in South America, Marco Trovato, has been banned for life from football, global football body FIFA said on Monday.

FIFA said the official, Marco Trovato, who has held the position since 2014, was banned after being found guilty of match manipulation.

He had also failed to collaborate during disciplinary proceedings.

FIFA said the decision was related to “a series of matches which took place between 2018 and 2019”.

It however did not say which matches were involved or which competitions they were played in.

Trovato was also fined 100,000 Swiss francs (107,921 dollars), FIFA said.

Marco Trovato took charge of Olimpia in 2014, winning five league titles in the process.

His lifetime ban from football comes just 48 hours after bitter rivals Cerro Porteño won the Paraguayan league, which broke Olimpia’s streak of winning the last four straight league titles.

(Reuters/NAN)