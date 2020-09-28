Manchester City are on the brink of signing Benfica defender Ruben Dias following their 5-2 mauling by Leicester City on Sunday.

Dias departure to Etihad has been confirmed by Benfica as they announced that a separate transfer had been agreed which would see City’s Nicolas Otamendi move in the opposite direction.

According to reports, the deal is worth £62million.

Manchester City have suffered defensive woes since the departure of Vincent Kompany.

And the weakness showed on Sunday, when they conceded three penalties to Leicester City.

The club was linked to signing Kalidou Koulibaly but a deal could not be agreed. Nathan Ake was signed from relegated side Bournemouth to improve their defensive department.