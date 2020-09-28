First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has tendered a public apology to Emmanuel Omale, general overseer of Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministries International.

Prophet Emmanuel Omale, who claims to be the spiritual guide of the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, had sued First City Monument Bank Plc for N5bn.

In the suit marked FCT/HC/CV/2020, Omale stated that FCMB falsely reported to the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit that N570m was paid into his church account.

He said the allegations led to accusations that the money was used in purchasing a house in Dubai for Magu.

The statement of claim read in part, “Sometime on or about the 6th day of July 2020 the former acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu was arrested and summoned to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to appear before the Presidential Investigation Committee on the Alleged Mismanagement of the EFCC, Federal Government Recovered Assets and Finances From May 2015 to May 2020.

“That one of the key allegations leveled at the Presidential Investigation Committee against Mr. Ibrahim Magu, was that the 2nd Claimant (Prophet Omale) fraudulently and corruptly purchased a real estate property for Mr. Ibrahim Magu in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates with the said sum of N573, 228, 04 allegedly credited as an inflow into the 1st Claimant’s (church’s) Corporate Current Account No: 1486743019 in the year 2016.”

Omale stated that due to the investigation and negative media reports, his family was exposed to public ridicule and their spiritual calling was insulted.

However, the bank has now tendered a public apology to Omale.

In a letter dated September 11, and titled “Re: Bank Negligence Occasioning Unique Investigation and Defamation to our Client” with copies of the public apology attached, the bank explained that the sum of N573 million was mistakenly paid into Omale’s account and also denied that the error was intentionally done to tarnish the image of the cleric.

The apology was published in three national newspapers: The Guardian, Daily Trust, and BusinessDay.

Adewale Fati and Olugbenga Elemide, the bank’s legal counsel who signed the letter, stated that the bank regrets the error.

“Please be informed that in line with the undertaking contained in our aforementioned letter, we have published in three national newspapers (The Guardian newspaper, Daily Trust newspaper and BusinessDay newspaper) on September 11, 2020. Please find attached herewith copies of our public apology to Divine Hand of God Ministries,” the letter reads.

“It is our hope that the public apology has assuaged the grievances of your client, having seen that the error was indeed not borne out of any malice towards them.

“Kindly extend our good wishes to your client, whilst assuring you of our warm professional regards.”