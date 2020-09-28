The Lagos State Government on Monday announced slashed the fare of water transportation by 40 percent to mark Nigeria’s 60th Independence.

Managing Director, Lagos Ferry (LAGFERRY), Abdoulbaq Ladi Balogun in a press conference in Ikeja, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria said passengers using the Lagos ferries would pay 40 percent of the normal fare, on all the routes.

He added that the events were organised to “specially celebrate our independence to showcase our history, culture and heritage.

“Let me once again reiterate the Lagos State government’s commitment to continue to pay high priority to safety on the waterways.”

Balogun stated that at LAGFERRY all passengers on its boats were fully insured, and that the boats were safe with strict adherence to all COVID-19 safety protocols and other safety regulations of compulsory wearing of life jackets by all passengers before boarding, washing of hands with water/sanitizers, temperature check and maintaining social distancing and operating within regulated hours.

He said the boats were equipped with modern technology like onboard entertainment and boost of well experienced and regularly trained captains and deckhands.

According to him, there would also be boat cruises to landmark places in the state such as Point of No Return in Badagry, the first storey building in Nigeria, and other interesting places.

’As part of efforts to celebrate Nigeria 60th Diamond Independence Anniversary and keeping in line with one of the core pillars of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda of Transportation and Traffic Management, the Lagos State Government through its agency Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) has lined up activities to celebrate the day.

‘’The state government in appreciating the commuting public for embracing water transportation as a reliable alternative means of decongesting the road, has decided in celebration of Nigeria 60th Independence to reduce prices on all boat trips from all routes within the state to 60 per cent on 30th September and 2nd October, while on board passengers will stand a chance to win numerous prizes and tickets to the boat cruise via raffle draws.’’

“On October 3rd, our 180 ton MV Adimu Orisa will play host to Lagosians as we will be having a boat cruise that takes off from Falomo, Ikoyi, where revellers will have the opportunity to savour the ambience of the Lagos coastline.

‘’The boat tour scheduled for October 1st will take off from these routes; Mile 2 to Badagry, and prospective tourists will have the opportunity to sight First Storey Building in Nigeria, Point of No Return, Slave Baracoon etc,” he said.

He also stated that tourists would be taking to Epe, “to sight ancient Aiyetoro Market, Chief Oluwo Fish Market, LASU Epe Campus, Epe Resort, etc.

“Other routes planned for the day are Bayeku LCDA Ikorodu to Badore Ajah, Ilaje Bariga to Victoria Island to Falomo Ikoyi to CMS/Marina and Ebute Ero, Eti Osa LGA.”