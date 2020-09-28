Lagos State commissioner of police (CP) Hakeem Odumosu at the weekend got married to businesswoman and socialite Princess Folashade Omotade at a ceremony in Lagos.

The Islamic wedding in Banana Island was attended by close family and friends, according to Igbere TV and Ovation Magazine.

The Nikkah ceremony, was officiated by Sheik Muyideen Ajani Bello, along with other Islamic clerics.

Bello charged the couple to be each other’s best friend and never give room for third party interference in their marriage.

Folashade Omotade, 58, was the wife of Olaseni Omotade, a former permanent secretary, who died in the Bellview plane crash in 2005.

Odumosu, also 58, was already married and has many children.

He became commissioner of police in Lagos in November 2019.

He had served as commissioner in Edo state.