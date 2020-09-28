Popular Nollywood actress, Ini Edo told has revealed that she has been depressed for a couple of days.

In a now-deleted video shared on her verified Instagram page, the beautiful actress told her over 10 million followers on Instagram that the depression was caused by her skin that is going through a rough period.

Ini Edo stated that due to the Coronavirus pandemic, she couldn’t access her regular skincare products and a friend recommended an alternative which she tried but it ended up damaging her skin.

Read her words in the video below:

“I’ve been depressed for a couple of days now because of my skin. You all know how much I love my skin and this terrible thing has happened to me. So, COVID happened and I ran out of skincare products and a friend of mine introduced me to this one. This is what I’ve been going through for the past one week. I haven’t used anything on my face for the past one week because I’m trying to let this wear off. I’m just doing this video to let people out there know that they are not alone. One wrong product can damage your skin forever. I’m just praying that brown doesn’t change like Coke and Fanta.”

“DISCLAIMER: I am not trying to bleach!! I really really love my #Brownsugar. This is a skincare product gone bad! What can I do? I am currently on set and it’s quite embarrassing especially because it looks like eczema.

I need to fix this. I will keep you posted,” Ini Edo captioned the video.