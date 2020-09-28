By Monday Ijeh

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Mohammed Adamu, has directed the Police Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO) to provide adequate medicare to the injured officers in the ambush of a security convoy by Boko Haram near Baga.

The IGP also ordered the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of the Police Medical Services to work in synergy with the Commissioner of Police, Borno Command and the police HMO to provide the needed medical care.

Adamu condemned the attack on the convoy by Boko Haram terrorists, according to the statement by Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba.

The convoy came under attack on Friday along Monguno – Cross Kawua road.

It was heading to Baga, as part of collective efforts at restoring civil authority in the community.

The I-G condoled with the families and friends of those killed during the attack.

Adamu said that the morale of police officers and other security agencies involved in providing security, especially in Borno, had not and would not be dampened by the incident.

According to him, the incident has further served as impetus in strengthening the resolve and commitment of the personnel of the force in the fight against insurgency and other crimes.