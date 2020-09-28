

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun has described the winner of BBNaija lockdown edition Olamilekan Agbelese popularly called Laycon as a face of positive revolution in African entertainment.

The governor stated this in his congratulatory message to the reality star.

Dapo Abiodun stated that the 27-year-old is now seen as a face of positive revolution in African entertainment.

While congratulating the reality star, the governor expressed delight calling Laycon “our own in Ogun State.

Laycon while in the house revealed he is an indigene of Ogun State and hails from Abeokuta, the state capital.

The rapper emerged winner of the BBNaija defeating runner-up Dorathy in a landslide victory.

Abiodun described Laycon as a pacesetter who has emerged as one of the best in academics and social engagement.

He then reiterated his administration’s commitment to support and empower youths though different channels to harness their youthful energy.