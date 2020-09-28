By Jennifer Okundia

Popular singer, Peter Okoye has listed five things Nigerians must now remember since the Big Brother Naija Season 5 Lockdown is over.

Laycon won the star prize of N85 million on Sunday to end the show, with millions of Nigerians voting.

Nigerians have been glued to their TV since the reality show kicked off on 19 July, 2020.

But Okoye said “Now that BBN is over, hope y’all remember that Buhari is still our president?”

According to him now that BBN is over, there were five things Nigerians must remember.

Below is Okoye’s list

*House rent

*School fees

*Utility bills

*Fuel price increment

*Power tariff increment

“In fact you are just welcomed back to realty,” he said.