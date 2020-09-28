By Angela Atabo

The Progressive Ambassadors of Nigeria (PAN), has appealed to President Mohammadu Buhari to speedily intervene in the plight of Nigerian traders in Ghana.

PAN said that as the country prepared to mark its 60th Independence Anniversary, there was need to consider the immediate evacuation of frustrated Nigerian traders in Ghana.

This is contained in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja by Mr Emmanuel Ohiomokhare, PAN National Director, Media.

Ohiomokhare said that this was because Nigerian traders in Ghana whose businesses were recently closed down as a result of a recent unfavourable policy by the host government were stranded.

“This appeal has become increasingly necessary following the rising cases of frustrations, regret impoverishment, sad feelings of grave abandonment and conflicting reports of attempted suicides by several victims.

“Some of them are being threatened by their landlords; having lost their means of livelihood.

“As we speak, several families are now begging to feed with no form of palliatives or financial assistance; and sick children are unable to access medical treatment,” he said.

He added that PAN was greatly disturbed by this development which had the potential for unlawful resorts to either self-help or recourse to unpatriotic lifestyles capable of tarnishing the good image of the country.

According to him, the appeal was equally because the Ghana Investment Promotion Act under which premise Nigerians traders were being subjected to hardship was a cover up to sack Nigerians in Ghana.

” It is no longer news that as things stand today from clear body language of the Ghanaian government that Ghana no longer want Nigerians in their country.

Also, that PAN was disappointed that all diplomatic measures taken so far with respect to this matter had not yielded the desired results.

This, he said, had been confirmed having worked closely with the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, towards finding a lasting solution to this lingering impasse.

The PAN director of Media said that while the diplomatic engagements continued, the immediate evacuation of Nigerian traders from Ghana remained the best and most appropriate nationalistic step to take at this material moment.

Ohiomokhare said that PAN solicited the President’s kind intervention and timely consideration for the evacuation of the stranded Nigerian citizens in Ghana.

He said that ahead of the celebration of NIGERIA’s 60th Independence Anniversary on October 1, PAN congratulates the President, Government and citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for attaining this historic milestone as a country.

“We have come this far despite our diversity and attained this feat with the sacrifices of heroes and heroines of Nigeria to keep our nation as one and our people unified.” Ohiomokhare said

NAN