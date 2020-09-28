File Photo: U.S. and South Korean soldiers sit inside an amphibious vehicle during an annual joint military landing exercise in Pohang, on South Korea’s southeast coast/caption]

Five more U.S. soldiers in South Korea have tested positive for COVID-19 amid the lingering worry about the virus spread, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said on Monday.

The USFK said in a statement that five USFK service members were confirmed to be infected after arriving in South Korea between Sept. 10 and Sept. 25.

Four service members arrived at Osan Air Base on U.S. government-chartered flights from the U.S. on Sept. 10, 23, 24 and 25.

The Osan Air Base is located in Pyeongtaek, 70 km south of the national capital, Seoul.

One service member arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on a commercial flight from the U.S. on Sept. 11.

The five soldiers have been transferred to designated isolation facilities at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek.

The total number of infections among the USFK-affiliated personnel rose to 198, according to the Yonhap News Agency.

Worries remain in the country over the spread of the COVID-19. In the latest tally, South Korea reported 50 more confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the total tally to 23,661.

“In spite of the recent confirmed cases, USFK remains at a high level of readiness with less than one percent of its active-duty service members currently confirmed positive with COVID-19,” the USFK said.

