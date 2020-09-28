Nigerian singer, songwriter and producer Douglas Jack Agu, better known by his stage name Runtown, is out with a new visual dubbed “Kini Issue.”

“Kini Issue” is Runtown a.k.a soundgod’s second single for 2020, a follow-up to Bella Shmurda and Darkovibes-assisted “Body Riddim.”

Sing along to the lyrics here:

Lord know say me i kill dem with the vibe

Never ever let a hater kill my vibe

Might let bygones be bygones

Or I might just buss my gun

Say Me no want no negativity in life

Cyaan never let nobody take my wife

Might let bygones be bygones

Or I might just buss my gun

Chorus

She be messing with my head

Got me singing songs on the radio

(Singing songs on the radio )

Why anytime I Dey with you I can’t focus

Why all of a sudden me I can’t go

Kini issue

Kini issue

Shey na money issuе

Abi na just issue

When I’m done with you

You go know, whеn I’m done

Say nothing wey man no fit do

Say Nothing wey man no fit do