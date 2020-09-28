Nigerian singer, songwriter and producer Douglas Jack Agu, better known by his stage name Runtown, is out with a new visual dubbed “Kini Issue.”
“Kini Issue” is Runtown a.k.a soundgod’s second single for 2020, a follow-up to Bella Shmurda and Darkovibes-assisted “Body Riddim.”
Sing along to the lyrics here:
Lord know say me i kill dem with the vibe
Never ever let a hater kill my vibe
Might let bygones be bygones
Or I might just buss my gun
Say Me no want no negativity in life
Cyaan never let nobody take my wife
Might let bygones be bygones
Or I might just buss my gun
Chorus
She be messing with my head
Got me singing songs on the radio
(Singing songs on the radio )
Why anytime I Dey with you I can’t focus
Why all of a sudden me I can’t go
Kini issue
Kini issue
Shey na money issuе
Abi na just issue
When I’m done with you
You go know, whеn I’m done
Say nothing wey man no fit do
Say Nothing wey man no fit do
