Justice Umaru Fadawu of the Borno State High Court on Monday, September 28, 2020 convicted Babagana Abatcha, a businessman in. Maiduguri for fraud.

The judge has set 30 September for sentencing.

Abatcha was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, Maiduguri Zonal office on a one-count charge, bordering on criminal breach of trust to the tune of N9 million.

He was said to have collected the money from one Umar Gujja Ali, to execute a contract awarded to him by a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) in Maiduguri.

However, Abatcha misappropriated the entire money, the charge read.

The convict pleaded not guilty, prompting his trial.

The prosecution relied on the testimonies of six witnesses and several exhibits to prove its case.

In his judgment, Justice Faduwa held that the prosecution has proven its case beyond reasonable doubt and convicted the defendant accordingly.

Justice Fadawu thereafter adjourned till September 30, 2020 for sentencing and ordered the remand of the convict in Medium Custodial Centre, Maiduguri.

The convict’s journey to the Custodial Centre, Maiduguri started when the EFCC received a petition from Gujja Ali, alleging that the convict obtained N9m from him on the pretext of executing a purported contract from a Non Governmental Organisation, for the supply of goods.

He later informed the petitioner that the said goods were intercepted by Nigeria Customs Service.