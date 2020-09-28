By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian media personality, actress, video vixen and entrepreneur, Mercy Eke has bagged yet another brand ambassadorial deal.

This time, the Imo State born actor signed with beautifulbody.ng, a beauty brand that makes body lotion for all skin types.

In October 2019, Eke became the first woman to win the Big Brother Naija season 4 reality show.

Captioning her post on Instagram, she said “I’m super excited to officially be joining the @beautifulbody.ng family as their brand ambassador and face of the company ❤️ A new and improved body lotion brand for all skin types.

Welcome my new family mercenaries🛡🛡 @beautifulbody.ng. Thank you @blrestaurant for having us. @baudex thank you for believing in me. @felito_clothingltd I love my shirt”

Mercy attended Egbu Girls Secondary School in Owerri and graduated from Imo State University in 2014. She has appeared on several music videos as a vixen, including Davido and Ichaba’s single “Baby Mama” and also Airboy’s song “Nawo Nawo”.

She made her acting debut in the Nollywood film Fate of Alakada in 2020. The 26-year-old has also appeared in short comedy skits alongside some Nigerian comedians.

Lambo, as she’s fondly called, auditioned for Big Brother Naija four times before becoming a contestant.

