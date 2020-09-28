Mercy Eke signs new deal

By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian media personality, actress, video vixen and entrepreneur, Mercy Eke has bagged yet another brand ambassadorial deal.

This time, the Imo State born actor signed with beautifulbody.ng, a beauty brand that makes body lotion for all skin types.

In October 2019, Eke became the first woman to win the Big Brother Naija season 4 reality show.

Captioning her post on Instagram, she said “I’m super excited to officially be joining the @beautifulbody.ng family as their brand ambassador and face of the company ❤️ A new and improved body lotion brand for all skin types.

Welcome my new family mercenaries🛡🛡 @beautifulbody.ng. Thank you @blrestaurant for having us. @baudex thank you for believing in me. @felito_clothingltd I love my shirt”

Mercy attended Egbu Girls Secondary School in Owerri and graduated from Imo State University in 2014. She has appeared on several music videos as a vixen, including Davido and Ichaba’s single “Baby Mama” and also Airboy’s song “Nawo Nawo”.

She made her acting debut in the Nollywood film Fate of Alakada in 2020. The 26-year-old has also appeared in short comedy skits alongside some Nigerian comedians.

Lambo, as she’s fondly called, auditioned for Big Brother Naija four times before becoming a contestant.

