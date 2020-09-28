By Abankula

A 36 year-old priest, Reverend Larius Lewis has been murdered in Jamaica.

He was found dead on Friday in his rectory, stripped, hand and foot bound.

Lewis, until his death was the rector of St Paul’s Anglican Church in Chapelton, Clarendon Parish.

The Diocese of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands reported his death on Facebook.

Lewis was last seen alive at a Wednesday evening meeting of the board of St Monica’s School for Girls.

The Rev. Winston Thomas, rector of St Gabriel’s Church in May Pen, told the Sunday Gleaner Fr. Lewis left the school board meeting at 5:30 to attend to an “emergency”.

Fr. Thomas telephoned on Thursday but was unable to reach the young priest.

Fr. Thomas then contacted a member of the church staff to check on Fr. Lewis, and his body was discovered in the rectory on Friday morning.

Police are treating the death as a homicide.

The body was found a day after a soldier of the Jamaica Defence Force was killed in a shoot-out with drug dealers in Milk River near the church during a joint police/army anti-drug sweep.

Reported by Anglican.ink