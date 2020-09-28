By Sunday John

Senator Umaru Al-Makura (APC, Nasarawa South) has commended the organised labour for suspending its planned nationwide protest and strike over hike in electricity tariff and Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) pump price.

Al-Makura gave the commendation on Monday in Lafia, while receiving the State Executive Council (SEC) of the Nigeria Union Journalists, (NUJ) Nasarawa Council.

He said that the suspension of the action by the organised labour has brought relief to the country considering the negative impact of strike on the nation.

“This is not the best of time to embark on strike given the challenges bedeviling the country, ranging from security, health and economic, among others.

“This is a time that all hands need to be on deck towards addressing the numerous challenges bedeviling the country,” Al-Makura said.

The senator noted that the leadership of the organised labour had shown high level of patriotism with the suspension of the planned industrial action, which deserved commendation.

He also thanked the Federal Government for giving in to some of the demands of labour, leading to the suspension of the mass action in the interest of the nation.

He expressed optimism that the President Muhammadu Buhari led-aministration would continue to assidously to tackle insecurity and better the living condition of Nigerians.

Al-Makura, therefore, called for the support of all Nigerian to enable the present governent deliver on its campaign promises.

The Senator thanked the media in Nasarawa state for their support when he held sway as governor for eight years, and appealed that they extend same to his successor, Governor Abdullahi Sule.

He pointed out that with the achievements of Gov. Sule in the last one year, Nasarawa would compete favourably with first generation states at the end of his tenure.

Al-makura, therefore, promised to continue to support the present leadership of the union where necessary to succeed.

NAN