By Jennifer Okundia

Good friends are not so easy to come by these days. Social activist, Nollywood actress, and philanthropist, Georgina Onuoha, showed off her friend, who is like a sister to her.

Onuoha, a native of Anambra State, South Eastern Nigeria, became prominent in 1992, after featuring in the movie “Living in Bondage.”

She joined the movie industry in 1990 when she was 10 and was later nominated for best supporting actress at the Africa Movie Academy Awards.

Showcasing her friend Kimberly on social media, the mum of two lovely girls stated that Kim has been the kindest and sweetest soul and a rock to her.

“I have been so blessed to have the best to call friends and sisters.

Kim you are loved and cherished such. You are the kindest and sweetest soul anyone will ever come across.

Thanks for always being my rock. I love you my darling sister @mskimberlyla.

I pray my darling Ginafam, you find you a Sis and friend like my Kimmy🥰🙏🏻❤️💞💘.

Have a fabulous week ahead 🙏🏻❤️.”

Georgina is based in the U.S. with her family.