The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kaduna State Sector Command, said it has convicted no fewer than 262 traffic offenders from January to August in the state.

The Sector Commander, Mr Hafiz Muhammad, disclosed this on Monday in Kaduna.

Muhammad said that seven mobile courts across the state carried out the 262 convictions while 19 others were discharged.

He said that 75 out of them were convicted for driving license violation; 48 for overloading; 42 for seat-belt violation; 39 for failure to Install Speed limiting devices in their vehicles and 30 for driving with shattered windscreens.

Others were convicted for other offenses, he said.

Muhammad, however, called on motorists to avoid speeding, overloading and drunk driving but that they should observe all the protocols of COVID¬19.

The sector commander also called on passengers not to allow drivers to overload their vehicles or indulge in speeding, for their own safety.

He also urged drivers and passengers to comply with the post-COVID-19 safety guidelines as the sector would continue its operation against violators.