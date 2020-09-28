Nigeria recorded two new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, one each in Kaduna and Ondo states, with the number of infections also reducing from 136 to 126, within 24 hours.

According to data released by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, the death toll from the virus crept to 1,108 on Sunday.

The total confirmed cases of infection also marginally increased to 58,324, from 58,198 on Saturday.

FCT Abuja that recorded zero infection on Saturday logged 30 new cases on Sunday.

The number was the highest in the country out of 11 states that reported cases.

Lagos has fewer cases of infections, falling from 41 to 24.

Ogun which reported 27 cases on Saturday, only found 13 new cases.

However, Rivers got more confirmed cases, rising from 19 to 23.

Here is the breakdown of the new cases:

FCT-30

Lagos-24

Rivers-23

Ogun-13

Katsina-9

Plateau-9

Ondo-6

Kaduna-4

Kwara-4

Imo-2

Bauchi-1

Edo-1

49,794 discharged