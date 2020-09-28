Over 1000 residents of Baga, hitherto displaced by Boko Haram terrorists, have returned home.

They were received into the fishing town at the weekend by Governor Umara Zulum, who arrived the town on Thursday.

He returned to Maiduguri on Sunday amid reports that his convoy had a close shave with the terrorists.

Baga accommodates an outpost of the Multinational Joint Task Force and was also strategic to Boko Haram’s commercial operations.

While in Baga, Zulum supervised the resettlement of the returnees.

He urged them to be law abiding and cooperate with the security agencies.

Each of the 1000 returnees was given N10,000 as emergency relief.

Every adult member of a household received one bag of rice, one bag of maize grain, one bag of beans and a 3 liters of cooking oil.