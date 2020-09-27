By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Renowned Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Adichie on Sunday shared a snippet of herself rendering praises on her daughter in her Igbo dialect.

The duo are fun to watch as the little girl kept bouncing on her mom’s legs.

According to Chimamanda, her late father had once hailed her just like she is doing to her daughter.

As a caption to the video, she wrote; ”And one day, I will tell her that my hailing her, this love-drenched litany of affirmation, is because my father hailed me too (May 2020).

Watch the video below