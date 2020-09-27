By: Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Luis Suarez has begun his era at Atletico Madrid in grand style getting on the score sheet in his first match for the club as they mauled Granada 6-1.

Despite coming in action as a substitute in the 70th minute, the Uruguayan forward scored Atletico’s 5th goal as they mauled Granada in their first match of the season.

Atletico Madrid raced into an early lead when Costa’s header opened the scoring after five minutes. The first half ended 1-0.

Goals began to rain early in the second half as Correa scored two minutes after the break and Joao Felix added a third in the 65th minute.

Suarez announced his arrival from the bench when he teed up Llorente for Atletico’s fourth goal, and the former Barcelona man found the net himself in the 85th minute when he nodded home at the back post.

Molina scored a late consolation goal for Granada with three minutes remaining, but Suarez had the final say as he scored a rebounded effort with one of the last kicks of the game.